Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is EWG Elevate Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,891 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 25,826 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 4.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $7.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,971,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,956,688. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.96 and its 200-day moving average is $183.36. The stock has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

