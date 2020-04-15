Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT Raised to $85.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.20.

NASDAQ:VRTS traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,484. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.28. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $141.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 134,031 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,066,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,667 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

