Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Shares Up 3.9%

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) rose 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.29 and last traded at $19.78, approximately 1,338,689 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 20,125,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,392,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at $3,430,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth about $578,000.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

