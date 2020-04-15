Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Virco Mfg. an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIRC. ValuEngine raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

In other Virco Mfg. news, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 15,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $48,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas A. Virtue purchased 15,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $47,671.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,557 shares in the company, valued at $336,526.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.26% of Virco Mfg. worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

VIRC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. 2,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,677. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.00 and a beta of 1.31. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

