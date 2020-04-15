Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VCTR. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Victory Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.68.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $218.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.65 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 36.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,477,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 120,111 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 698.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 528,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 462,687 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 327,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 74,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 39,120 shares during the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

