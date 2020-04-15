Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) PT Lowered to $16.50

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.61.

VIAV opened at $12.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.65. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $27,979.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,003,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,065,000 after acquiring an additional 237,020 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at $808,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 23,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

