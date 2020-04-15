Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 14.30 Per Share

Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of VSVS stock opened at GBX 354 ($4.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of GBX 284 ($3.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 646 ($8.50). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 370.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 425.82. The firm has a market cap of $988.85 million and a P/E ratio of 11.96.
Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.10 ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 43.10 ($0.57) by GBX 2 ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Vesuvius will post 4851.6381844 EPS for the current year.
About Vesuvius
Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.
