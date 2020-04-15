Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 14.30 Per Share

Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of VSVS stock opened at GBX 354 ($4.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of GBX 284 ($3.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 646 ($8.50). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 370.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 425.82. The firm has a market cap of $988.85 million and a P/E ratio of 11.96.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.10 ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 43.10 ($0.57) by GBX 2 ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Vesuvius will post 4851.6381844 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Vesuvius in a report on Monday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 495 ($6.51) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 593 ($7.80) to GBX 549 ($7.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vesuvius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 540.90 ($7.12).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

