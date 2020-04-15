Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 480 at Jefferies Financial Group

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VSVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 593 ($7.80) to GBX 549 ($7.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 495 ($6.51) price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 540.90 ($7.12).

Shares of VSVS stock traded down GBX 30.80 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 333.80 ($4.39). 918,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.62. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 646 ($8.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 370.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 425.82. The company has a market cap of $919.96 million and a PE ratio of 11.28.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.10 ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 43.10 ($0.57) by GBX 2 ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Vesuvius will post 4851.6381844 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

