Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $258.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $258.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRTX. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $267.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.34 and a 200 day moving average of $216.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $302,188.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,307.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $2,845,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,007,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,384 shares of company stock worth $12,075,471. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
