Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $258.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $258.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRTX. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $267.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.34 and a 200 day moving average of $216.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $302,188.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,307.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $2,845,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,007,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,384 shares of company stock worth $12,075,471. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

