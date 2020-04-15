Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $262.76 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $2,845,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,007,995.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,891 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.57, for a total value of $1,249,992.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,164.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,384 shares of company stock worth $12,075,471. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,880,000 after purchasing an additional 580,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 676,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,907,000 after buying an additional 477,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.45. The stock had a trading volume of 100,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.59. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $267.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

