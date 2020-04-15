Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Shares Down 16.8%

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) dropped 16.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.82 and last traded at C$4.96, approximately 3,087,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,915,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.96.

VET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Firstegy raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.02.

The company has a market cap of $770.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$390.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 55.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 1,314.29%.

About Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

