Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Cut by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,225 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 3.1% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.14. 16,505,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,781,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.