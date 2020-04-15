VeriumReserve One Day Trading Volume Reaches $450.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00001303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. In the last week, VeriumReserve has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $236,375.89 and $450.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00600652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034771 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00054295 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006284 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008552 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VRM is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,695,813 coins. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html . VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

