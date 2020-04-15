Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Receives Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue cut Veolia Environnement from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veolia Environnement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Veolia Environnement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.33.

OTCMKTS:VEOEY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 144,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,988. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

