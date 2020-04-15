Veles (VLS) Hits Market Capitalization of $57,572.17

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, Veles has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Veles has a market cap of $57,572.17 and approximately $17.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,712.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.02 or 0.02324102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.68 or 0.03272451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00599345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00792160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00077257 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025735 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00525011 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,295,195 coins and its circulating supply is 1,186,365 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

