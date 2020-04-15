Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Sets New 1-Year High at $178.86

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $178.86 and last traded at $177.60, with a volume of 297407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $173.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total value of $62,539.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $453,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $1,137,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,037.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,020 shares of company stock worth $3,904,827. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 34.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 59.5% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.4% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

