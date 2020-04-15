Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $187.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VEEV. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $173.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 90.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $357,088.65. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $163,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,020 shares of company stock worth $3,904,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

