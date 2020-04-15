Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Up 0.7%

Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.15, 69,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,575,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEDL. ValuEngine cut shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vedanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 20.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 831,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 354,546 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

