Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 22.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 4.0% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,653. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

