Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 13.5% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.55. 5,158,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,250,493. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.