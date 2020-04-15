Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 27.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,651,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $4.18 on Tuesday, hitting $141.88. 5,606,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,250,493. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

