Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VXUS traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.40. 267,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,435. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

