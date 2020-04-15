Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,964. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.65.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

