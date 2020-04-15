Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is First Financial Corp IN’s 2nd Largest Position

First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.6% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,896,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,766,000 after buying an additional 504,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,119,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,551,000 after purchasing an additional 177,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,700,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,529,000 after acquiring an additional 143,250 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,540,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,066,000 after acquiring an additional 234,251 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,834,000 after buying an additional 1,819,964 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $5.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,450,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,394,894. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.26 and its 200 day moving average is $279.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

