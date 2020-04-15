Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 55,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $4.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,168. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

