Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s 7th Largest Position

Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 260.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.7% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 59,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 148.9% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,681. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.15.

