Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Boosted by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,549,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after acquiring an additional 449,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $3.05 on Wednesday, hitting $74.66. 1,206,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,563,090. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

