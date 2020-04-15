Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 120.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,910,000 after purchasing an additional 255,447 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,372,000 after buying an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,719,000 after buying an additional 43,918 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,278,000 after acquiring an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,972,000 after acquiring an additional 27,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,023. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

