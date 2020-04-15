Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Cut by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.45. 200,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,359. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.49. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

