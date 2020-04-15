Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,746. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $202.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.13 and its 200-day moving average is $175.61.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.