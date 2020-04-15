Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,746. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $202.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.61.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

