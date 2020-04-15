Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 178.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,137,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.99. 340,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,875,251. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.