Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lessened its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 2.4% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 303.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

VFH stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.82. The stock had a trading volume of 667,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,096. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.71.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

