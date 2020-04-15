Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,055,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,912,000 after purchasing an additional 134,561 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,755,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,191,000 after purchasing an additional 213,827 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,660,000 after buying an additional 57,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,294,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 636,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.09. 4,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,453. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.24. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $74.19 and a twelve month high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

