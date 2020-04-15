Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Decreased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.57. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.