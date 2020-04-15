VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Acquired by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF makes up about 1.0% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.29. 30,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,118. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $56.84.

