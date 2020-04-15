VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Trading Up 5.1%

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) shot up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $37.47, 878,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,777,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 718.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.