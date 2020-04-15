ValuEngine Lowers HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities raised HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on HUYA from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised HUYA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.31.

HUYA traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $16.28. 46,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,784. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.69. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.33. HUYA has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.94. HUYA had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,486,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,387,000 after buying an additional 105,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,172,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,846,000 after buying an additional 1,479,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,933,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,650,000 after buying an additional 96,893 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,857,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after buying an additional 118,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,060,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 117,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

