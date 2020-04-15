USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.86.

Shares of NYSE USAC traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,174. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $689.12 million, a P/E ratio of -351.50 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.19 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 473.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 53,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

