US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Shares Down 15.9%

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) shares fell 15.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.49, 49,161 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 705,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USWS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.98.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $35.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.91.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.25). US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $92.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that US Well Services Inc will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in US Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in US Well Services by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in US Well Services by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in US Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in US Well Services by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 55,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

About US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

