Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 114.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on URGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Urogen Pharma from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. National Securities started coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urogen Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $24.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.69. Urogen Pharma has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $39.97.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 270.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

