Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $28.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,078,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 600,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,455,000 after buying an additional 241,397 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 26.2% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,154,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after buying an additional 239,485 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,722,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,886,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

