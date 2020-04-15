Upfiring Market Cap Tops $1.77 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 239.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded up 195.9% against the U.S. dollar. Upfiring has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $816.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for about $0.0821 or 0.00001220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, RightBTC, CoinExchange and COSS.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.89 or 0.02762545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00223573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, COSS, IDEX, CoinExchange, RightBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.