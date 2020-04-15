Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Stock Price Up 21.5%

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) rose 21.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.42, approximately 26,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 464,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

UMRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Unum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.33. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.21% and a negative net margin of 141.49%. The company had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unum Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 161.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,753 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Unum Therapeutics worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

