Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Stock Price Up 21.5%

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) rose 21.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.42, approximately 26,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 464,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
UMRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Unum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unum Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 161.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,753 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Unum Therapeutics worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMRX)
Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).
Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.