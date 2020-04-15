Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) PT Lowered to $13.00

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 115.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of UBX stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $6.02. 2,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,765. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $306.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -0.02.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. On average, analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $2,433,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

