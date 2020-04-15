UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.25-16.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.22.

UNH opened at $270.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $250.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.94 and a 200-day moving average of $266.82. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.45.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

