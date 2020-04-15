UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Stephens

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stephens from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s previous close.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.41.

UNH stock traded up $9.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,077,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,690. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $250.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,449 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,596,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

