UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after acquiring an additional 614,433 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,922,552,000 after purchasing an additional 471,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $6.99 on Tuesday, reaching $270.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,767,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.45.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

