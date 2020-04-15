UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.45.

NYSE:UNH traded up $6.99 on Tuesday, reaching $270.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,767,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,690. The company has a market capitalization of $250.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

