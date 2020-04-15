UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Receives $313.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.95.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $7.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.07. The stock had a trading volume of 334,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,596,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

